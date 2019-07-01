Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
MacArthur Boulevard
Bourne, MA
View Map
PAUL W. MELANSON


1931 - 2019
PAUL W. MELANSON Obituary
MELANSON, Paul W. In Dorchester, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, June 29, 2019, age 88 years. Paul was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army. He was past Commander of the James J. Rice Amvets Post # 28. He was a retired machinist for the MBTA for 22 years. Paul also was a member of the Dedham Health and Racket Club and the Striped Bass Association. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Stanton) Melanson for over 66 years. Loving father of Paula and her husband Kevin O'Brien of Braintree, William Melanson of West Roxbury, Linda and her husband Walter Burke of West Roxbury, Geraldine and her husband Wayne Partello of Norwood, and Beth and her husband Michael Lehane of Bridgewater. Brother of Mary Schools of Norwood and the late Edward Melanson. Survived by 10 grandchildren and the late Ronald Harris and Daniel Melanson, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, July 8, from 4-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Tuesday morning at 10 A.M. Burial with military honors will follow in the Bourne National Cemetery at 12:45 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. The Melanson family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Margaret Morin, Maureen McPartlin, Mary Hutchinson, and Gueline Dorvelus for their excellent care and kindness over the past month. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019
