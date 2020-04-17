|
|
MOORE, Paul W. Of Wrentham, formerly of Attleboro and Walpole, April 15, 2020, age 61. Beloved husband of Marlene A. (DiGiacomo) Moore. Loving father of Chris Moore of Wrentham and Courtney Moore of Jupiter, Florida. Cherished grandfather of Jayce Rodriguez. Brother of Mary Jane Durden of Jaffrey, New Hampshire and Linda Duquette of Rindge, New Hampshire. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community, and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Paul's family has decided that his Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020