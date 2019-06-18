|
|
REARDON, Paul W. Of Belmont, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie G. Reardon (Russo). Loving father of Paul Reardon, Steven Reardon and Julie Reardon. Grandfather of Isabella Reardon, Samantha Gibson, Kayla Reardon, Lindsay Reardon and Hannah Reardon. Brother of Ronald (and wife Annmarie) Reardon, Joan Walters, Martha Curtin, Geraldine (and husband Norman) Woodfall, John (and wife Katherine) Reardon and Kevin Reardon (deceased). Also survived by several nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Monday, June 24 at 9:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to http://act.alz.org/goto/inhonorofpaulreardon. He was a member of the VFW Post in Fresh Pond Cambridge, MA and Sons of Italy in Waltham, MA. Late U.S. Air Force Veteran. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019