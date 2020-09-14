RYAN, Paul W. Of Dedham, September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Keohane) Ryan. Devoted father of Paul W. Ryan and his wife Stephanie of Dedham, Christine Cochrane and her husband Michael of Norwood, and Stephen J. Ryan of Dedham. Grandfather of Sydney and Justin Cochrane, and Kian and Rhys Ryan. Brother of James S. Ryan and his wife Delora of Franklin and the late Dorothy Romano. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Sept. 17 from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Friday, Sept. 18 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500