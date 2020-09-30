1/1
PAUL W. SENIOR
1960 - 2020
SENIOR, Paul W. Of Waltham. September 29, 2020. Husband of Kathleen M. (McGann) Senior. Father of Melissa M. Brenden (Adam) of Westford and Matthew P. Senior of Waltham, grandfather of Emily and Molly Brenden, brother of Michael Senior of Hyde Park, Everett Senior of Shingle Springs, CA, Mark Senior (Patricia) of Carver and the late Vincent Senior; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Monday, October 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham on Tuesday, 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
