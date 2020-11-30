GARBER, Paul William Garber, Paul William, Consul of Chile in Boston, at the age of 86, passed away on November 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Sarah Rose (Shick) and Rubin E. Garber. Dear brother of Philip C. Garber, Consul, of Brighton, Earl M. Garber and his wife Sylvia, of Peabody, uncle of Jeffrey P. Garber and his wife Joan (Muzichuk) of Middleton, MA. In his 47th year as Consul, retired lawyer, Captain USN (R), member of the Wardroom Club, Harvard Club of Boston, West End House, Brighton. Special thanks to Mrs. Gladys Saez Maldonado, Chancellor of the Consulate General of Chile in New York City, and to Mrs. Rosa Zullo de Varas, Cultural Attaché for their exceptional services. Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West End House, 105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com