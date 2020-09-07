1/1
PAULA A. (DOHERTY) CALLAHAN
1944 - 2020
CALLAHAN, Paula A. (Doherty) Of Waltham, September 5, 2020. Wife of Lawrence Callahan. Mother of Laurie C. Callahan of Burlington, Karen M. Finelli (Thomas) of Newton, and Lawrence P. Callahan (Karen) of Lakewood Ranch, FL. Grandmother of Laurie Finelli (Nicholas Bronski), Kendyl Finelli, and Kellie, Ryan, Lindsey, and Travis Callahan. Sister of Linda Frazier (William) and Gail Treddin, all of Waltham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paula's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham on Friday, September 11th at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. To view Paula's Funeral Mass, please visit distantlink.com/joyce.html In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Opportunities for Inclusion, 56 Chestnut Street, Waltham, MA 02453, www.oppsforinclusion.org For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
