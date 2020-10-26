1/
PAULA (SARCONE) CIULLA
CIULLA, Paula (Sarcone) Of East Boston, passed away on Oct. 26. Beloved wife of the late John Ciulla. Devoted mother of Annette Ciulla Favale of Tewksbury, Angela and MaryJane Ciulla of East Boston & the late Paula Hubert & Joseph Ciulla. Paula was predeceased by 3 sisters & 3 brothers, all of Italy. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren. Adored great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Paula's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Nov. 2, from 9AM to 12PM, followed by a Prayer Service in our serenity chapel. Services will conclude with Paula being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Face coverings are required to be worn and social distancing measures are encouraged. For more info, visit www.ruggieromh.com 617-569-0990 East Boston


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
