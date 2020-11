Or Copy this URL to Share

HAMILTON, Paula F. (McAlavy) In South Boston, formerly of Milton, passed away on November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry H. Hamilton. Devoted mother of Cheryl MacKoul and her husband Lenny of Dorchester, Christopher Hamilton and his wife Monica of South Boston. Loving grandmother of Anna and Emily MacKoul, Aiden Hamilton. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Friday, November 20 th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Saturday, November 21st at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Paula was a longtime civilian employee of the Boston Police Dept.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store