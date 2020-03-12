|
FARNUM, Paula (Flammia) Of Burlington, formerly of Medford, March 12. Beloved wife of Harry. Loving mother of Lindsay Farnum & her husband Corey Morcombe of Burlington and Holly Casaubon of Burlington. Sister of Anne Maher of Burlington, Linda Durgavich of Burlington, and the late Jean Finn Santullo. Grandmother of Jordan Casaubon, Cheyenne Casaubon, Brooklyn Morcombe, and Jonny Tomasi. Sister-in-law of Marie Olson of North Port, Florida. Paula is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Sunday, March 15 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, March 16 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St. at 10 a.m. The burial will be private. Memorials in Paula's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or For directions obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020