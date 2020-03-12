Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
111 Winn St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULA FARNUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULA (FLAMMIA) FARNUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULA (FLAMMIA) FARNUM Obituary
FARNUM, Paula (Flammia) Of Burlington, formerly of Medford, March 12. Beloved wife of Harry. Loving mother of Lindsay Farnum & her husband Corey Morcombe of Burlington and Holly Casaubon of Burlington. Sister of Anne Maher of Burlington, Linda Durgavich of Burlington, and the late Jean Finn Santullo. Grandmother of Jordan Casaubon, Cheyenne Casaubon, Brooklyn Morcombe, and Jonny Tomasi. Sister-in-law of Marie Olson of North Port, Florida. Paula is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Sunday, March 15 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, March 16 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St. at 10 a.m. The burial will be private. Memorials in Paula's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or For directions obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -