FLOUDARAS, Paula (Iatropoulos) Of Belmont, MA, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Floudaras. Devoted daughter of Pamela J. Bakos. Mother-in-law of the late John Bakos. Cherished grandmother of Miranda Bakos. She was predeceased by her siblings. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. For online guestbook, please see www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586