GANGE, Paula (Raso) Of Stoneham, March 17, 2020, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Bud" Gange. Devoted mother of Paul Gange and his wife Jean of Reading, Anthony Gange and his wife Annette of Wakefield, and Stephen Gange and his wife Marianne of Ipswich. Dear sister of the late Lillian Caruso and her late husband Robert. Cherished grandmother of Jocelyn Gange and her husband Adilon Santunioni of Reading, Lesley Rand and her husband Justin of Reading, Jennifer Gange and her husband Marc Walsh of Pelham, NH, Christina Gange of Wakefield, Christopher Gange of Raleigh, NC, and Michael Gange of Methuen. Loving great-grandmother of Skylar, Charlotte, Julia, Giovanni, Grace and Oliver. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In accordance with current public health regulations, a Service to honor Paula's life will be private. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020