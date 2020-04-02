|
|
HAYES, Paula Of Hyde Park, formerly Mattapan, passed peacefully on March 23, 2020. Born to parents William D. Hayes and Josephine (Fila) Hayes in 1939, Paula was a true Boston girl. She was the treasured sister to Brenda Hayes Hussey and her late husband Donald A. of Hingham and Thomas J. Hayes and his wife Valerie of Quincy. She was the beloved aunt of Gregory Hayes and his wife Shannon of ME and Jennifer Golec and her husband John of CT and great-aunt of Liam, Caili and Hale. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020