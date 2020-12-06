BRODIE, Paula J. On December 3, 2020, Paula J. (Ryan) Brodie, age 78, of Ashby, MA, formerly of Winter Garden, FL, passed away, surrounded by her family, from a courageous battle with cancer. Paula was born on November 17, 1942 in Somerville, MA to Anna and Thomas Ryan. She married John H. Brodie on April 15, 1967. She attended Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing, Boston College, and Lesley University. Paula worked as a nurse throughout her life before retiring as the Director of Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice. Paula was preceded in death by her husband John, father Thomas, mother Anna, and sister Barbara Belmont. She is survived by her three children, daughter Heather and husband Matt Perry, daughter Jennifer and husband Casey Kaldenberg, and son John and wife Becky (McMenamin) Brodie, and 9 grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Tristan, Kyle, Nolan, William, Lucia, Skye, and Malcolm. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Care Central VNA & Hospice and Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice. Services private.