MERRIGAN, Paula J. (Dennehy) Formerly of Boxford & Somerville, Aug. 21. Wife of Richard C. Merrigan. Loving mother of Sean P. Merrigan and wife Vanessa M. Merrigan of North Andover and Ryan J. Merrigan and wife Justina Kennefick-Merrigan of Odenton, MD. Cherished Nana of Nolan P. Merrigan. Sister of Patricia Urbaczewski of Wakefield and the late Larry Dennehy, Jr. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-7pm. For obit/guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019