JENNINGS, Paula Jean (Procopio) Of Framingham formerly of Newton, passed away at her home on Aug 12, 2020. She was 65. Paula was raised in Newton and was a graduate of Newton High and received her Associates degree from Newton, Jr. College. She was the office manger at Communications Analysis Assoc in Newton for over 20 years. Paula was devoted to her family, had volunteered for the Red Cross, loved to travel and spend time on the beaches in Maine. She loved to cook, watch the Food Network and was an avid reader. Paula is survived by her husband of 42 years, Peter F. Jennings, her daughter Amy Jennings of WI, her son Peter F. of Milford and was the loving "Grandma" of Casey David Jennings. She is also survived by her siblings Donna Attardo, Linda Burgess, Debra Short and Alan Hopkins and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER on Tues., Aug 18 from 4-7 PM. All attendees must follow Proper Covid-19 precautions, wear facemasks and social distance. A private service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Paula's name to Beth Israel Leahy Health at Home, One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472, would be appreciated. To share a memory or send a note of condolence to Paula's family, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020