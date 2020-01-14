Boston Globe Obituaries
PAULA JOAN ELDRIDGE

PAULA JOAN ELDRIDGE Obituary
ELDRIDGE, Paula Joan In North Andover, MA, formerly of Andover, MA and Siasconset, MA, on January 8, 2020, at 91 years old. Beloved mother of Victoria Aloiau and Scott Pascucci, and grandmother of Dillon Pascucci and Aiden Pascucci. Predeceased by Vincent Pascucci and Patricia Eldridge Ullman. Born in Canton, OH to Richard Eldridge and Maude McIlvane Eldridge. A Memorial will be held in Siasconset, MA during the summer of 2020. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Paula was a respected physical therapist, teacher and longtime member of the Phillips Andover Academy family. She loved music, ballet, bridge, chocolate, tea and reading the newspaper. She was kind to everyone and possessed of a quick and thoughtful mind. If desired, donations in memory of Paula may be made to Trustees Of Reservations, http://www.thetrustees.org/donate/ to benefit Ward Reservation. Paula will be missed by all who knew her. Conte Funeral Home www.contefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
