Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
PAULA KAY (SCHLESINGER) SLAVIN

PAULA KAY (SCHLESINGER) SLAVIN Obituary
SLAVIN, Paula Kay (Schlesinger) Of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Milton, MA. Entered into rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 74. Born in Boston, MA, she was the dear daughter of the late Albert and Hilda (Rosenblath) Schlesinger. Beloved wife of the late Gerald M. Slavin. Devoted mother of Peter and his wife Lori P. Slavin, Jeffrey and his wife Lori V.A. Slavin, and Andrew and his wife Nadine Slavin. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Daniel, Tyler and Carlye Slavin and Matthew Dresens. She is survived by her sister-in-law Myrna (Schlesinger) Civitarese, as well as Paula's nephew Adam Schlesinger and niece Stacey (Schlesinger) Sarkin. Graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Friday, February 7th at 11:45AM. A future Memorial Service will be planned for the spring. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or online at www.giving.massgeneral.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
