SMITH, Paula Louise Of Peabody, MA, Oct. 30. Loving wife of Paul Harty. Dear sister of Susanne Smith (Frank Roderick) and Nathalie Meyfarth (George). Cherished aunt of Christopher Meyfarth. Dear stepmother of Joseph Harty, Leigh (Harty) Walant (Chris). Dear sister-in-law of Mary (Harty) Buckley, Kathleen Harty & Claire (Harty) Diminico. Also survived by loving cousins Dan Salera, William Smith, Joseph Smith, Paul Smith and Mary-Ellen Hodges. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1-4pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's name can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, or the , checks payable to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 (Memo: ), or online at https://www.caredimensions.org/giving/
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019