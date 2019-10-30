Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULA LOUISE SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULA LOUISE SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Paula Louise Of Peabody, MA, Oct. 30. Loving wife of Paul Harty. Dear sister of Susanne Smith (Frank Roderick) and Nathalie Meyfarth (George). Cherished aunt of Christopher Meyfarth. Dear stepmother of Joseph Harty, Leigh (Harty) Walant (Chris). Dear sister-in-law of Mary (Harty) Buckley, Kathleen Harty & Claire (Harty) Diminico. Also survived by loving cousins Dan Salera, William Smith, Joseph Smith, Paul Smith and Mary-Ellen Hodges. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1-4pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's name can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, or the , checks payable to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 (Memo: ), or online at https://www.caredimensions.org/giving/

For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -