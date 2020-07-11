|
|
CAPRARO, Paula M. At 76 years, after a valiant struggle with metastatic cancer, in Saugus, formerly of East Boston & Boston's North End, on July 8th. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph A. & Louise A. (Troisi) Capraro. Devoted sister to Joseph A. his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" of Saugus. Adored aunt of Kristen-Louise Capraro-Picozzi & her husband Dario of Saugus. Also lovingly survived by her best friend of over 50 years, Deanna Rauseo of Saugus, formerly of East Boston. Family & friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, July 16th at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. In compliance with the pandemic mandates, all mourners & visitors must wear masks & maintain social distancing. Paula was a retiree of Hilton Corp., serving as an Assistant Property Manager for well over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE are honored to have assisted the family with the completion of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020