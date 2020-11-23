1/
PAULA M. (CHIMINIELLO) CORMICAN
CORMICAN, Paula M. (Chiminiello) Age 66, of Shelburne, died peacefully at Mass General Hospital on Sunday November 22, 2020. Paula grew up in Quincy, MA and attended Quincy High School. She went on to attend Newton Wellesley Nursing School graduating in 1974. She received her BS in nursing from St Joseph University in West Hartford. She continued her education at UMASS Amherst where she earned her MS in nursing which led to her becoming a Nurse Practitioner. Paula worked at many hospitals and helped many people with diabetes including Mass General, Mount Sinai in Hartford, Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield And Baystate Health Systems in Springfield. She was a great Nurse and great Nurse Practitioner. Paula loved to travel particularly to ocean destinations. Most recently she favored Aruba and the Bahamas. Paula was a loving, caring and kind wife and mother. She was close to her three sisters who she called religiously. She was always interested in the lives of her many nieces and nephews. She was especially proud of her son John who she took exceptional care of and it can be easily said that she was the best mother possible to young John. Loving wife of John F. Cormican for 44 years. Devoted mother of John Christopher of Spencer, MA. Cherished sister of Caren Cardone of Lynn, Robyn Chiminiello of Duxbury and the late Lauren Mezzetti who passed away in March 2020. Paula is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paula's memory to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, PO Box 160, Hatfield, MA 01038, Attn: Development Department. To send the Cormican family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
