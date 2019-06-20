KOHLER, Paula M. (Brennan) Of Needham. June 19, 2019. Eighty-four years old, she was the loving wife of Rainer M. Kohler for 59 years. Loving mother of Maria Krasnigor and her husband Keith of Newbury Park, CA; Veronica Beauchain and her husband Charles of Dunstable, MA; Christa Martin and her husband Silas of Westfield, NJ. Mãma to Kelsey, Dillon, Jenna, Nolan, Flynn and Corabelle. Lifelong and close friend to her cousin Lois Allard of Pawtucket, RI, whose daughter Marybeth is her godchild. In Germany, survived by her sister-in-law Helga Köhler and her two nieces Andrea and Monika. Born July 28, 1934, Paula grew up in Pawtucket, RI as the only child of Paul E. and Grace L. (Cavanaugh) Brennan. She obtained her BA from Emmanuel College with a major in English, and in 1959 obtained a Master of Science in Library Science from Catholic University. Paula was passionate about her family and her faith and she was an avid reader and animal lover. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Thursday, June 27, at 10:00 AM, followed by a Mass in Celebration of Life in St. Joseph Church, Needham, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Wednesday, June 26, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in support of breast cancer research to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation in memory of Paula M. Kohler (website: drsusanloveresearch.org; address: 16133 Ventura Blvd., Suite 1000, Encino, CA 91436). Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687 Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary