PAULA (NICHOLS) MENYUK
MENYUK, Paula (Nichols) Age 91, of Brookline, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at her home. Paula was born in New York City, the only child of the late Louis and Helen (Weissman) Nichols. She was predeceased by husband of 65 years, Norman Menyuk. Paula earned a M. Ed. in 1955, and a D. Ed. in 1961, both from Boston University. She went on to become a post-doctoral research fellow at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, working with Noam Chomsky. She began her teaching career at Boston University in 1972, where she co-founded a program in applied linguistics and spent the rest of her career as a Professor of Education and Applied Linguistics, specializing in language development and disorders at the School of Education until her retirement in 1998. Paula was acknowledged as one of the world's leading experts in the field of childhood language development and the treatment of language disorders, publishing numerous articles and eight books in the area of early language development and psycholinguistics. Paula was a devoted wife and loving mother and is survived by her children Curtis Menyuk and his wife Claire of Silver Springs, MD, Diane Menyuk and her husband Michael Bierylo of Brookline and Eric Menyuk and his wife Laurie of Agoura Hills, CA. Loving grandmother of Laura, Rachel and her husband Erik Pearson, Mira, Max, Miles and Madison and great-grandmother of Charlie and Nora. A memorial service is planned for October 2021. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
