MOLINARI, Paula (O'Brien) Of Milton, died on January 1, 2020 at home. Beloved wife of John J. Molinari of Milton. Loving mother of Michael D. Molinari and Amanda Pelliter of Malden and P.J. Molinari of Milton. Devoted daughter of Mary O'Brien and the late Paul T. O'Brien. Sister of Eugene O'Brien and his wife Wendy Berenson of Newton, Lawrence O'Brien and his wife Kathy of Upton and Robert O'Brien of Milford; cherished Nana of Luca D. Molinari. Paula is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Paula was born and raised in South Boston. She was a graduate of Milton High School and University of Massachusetts, Boston. Paula was a social worker for Commonwealth of Massachusetts and dedicated her life to helping others. Most of all, Paula loved spending time with her family. In earlier years, she enjoyed summers at Hamilton Beach in Wareham and skiing in North Conway. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. Elizabeth Church, Milton. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours on Monday, January 6, 2020, 4:00PM-8:00PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE. Interment private. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020