BROWN, Pauletta A. (McKeague) Of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale, September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Brown. Loving mother of Michael Brown of Dedham and Niki Papadopoulos and her husband Demetri of Boston. Devoted grandmother of Sean and Kaylee Somero and Niko and Leo Papadopoulos. Aunt of Kim Paton and her three children. Close friend to Michele Dugan, who was there for her until the end. Pauletta was an avid reader, enjoyed dining with friends and family, and loved spending time on Cape Cod with her grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, September 28th from 4-6 p.m. in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Mass National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
