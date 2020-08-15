|
DOSSAS, Paulette Alexandra "Sandy" (Celosse) Age 73 of Watertown, Aug 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Adam Dossas. Loving mother of Cheryll Ann Dossas and her spouse Dianne Collinane, George Alexander Dossas and Adam George Dossas & his wife Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Jordan and Tyler. Dear sister of Maurice Celosse. All are welcome to gather to celebrate Sandy's life with a Graveside Service at 11 AM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair if you would like. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandy's name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020