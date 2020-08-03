|
IDELSON, Dr. Paulette (Joffe) Of Chestnut Hill on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at age 84. Born 1936 to James and Rosalind Joffe in Newton, MA. Beloved wife of Dr. Martin E. Idelson for 63 years. Loving mother of Rabbi Shirley Idelson and James Idelson. Adored and adoring grandmother of Sander Idelson and Shari Idelson. Dear sister of the late Vivienne (Silverstein) Kalman. Paulette devoted herself to family and to community, and volunteered her services for numerous charitable organizations. Among her most significant accomplishments are her recorded interviews of more than 50 WWII veterans, a body of work now archived at the New York Public Library, and her service as a judge for the JFK Library's Profile in Courage Award. Paulette's lifelong passion for education led to degrees in numerous areas of study from Boston University, Framingham State University and Massachusetts Bay Community College, culminating in a Doctorate in Education. She loved the literary and performing arts, wrote and directed several plays, created poetry in celebration of many family occasions, and volunteered her time in support of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. After receiving her certification from Clown School, Paulette joined a clown troupe, and brought happiness to others by performing in hospitals for children facing difficult medical challenges. She founded a book club that continues after five decades, and her love for words and language led her to become an accomplished Scrabble player as well as a skilled calligrapher. She will be missed by family and numerous friends. A special thank you goes to the staff of Whitney Place in Natick, MA for their loving kindness and care of Paulette. Funeral services have been held. Remembrances may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020