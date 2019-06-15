WEXLER, Paulette S. (Kempner) Of Sharon and Martha's Vineyard, MA. Entered into rest on June 14, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Laurence E. "Larry" Wexler. Loving mother of Marc Wexler, Craig Wexler and his wife Mala Briceno, and Brooke Friedrich and her husband Dr. Andrew Friedrich. Sister of Laine Cohen. Grandmother of Carter Wexler and Garrett, Kyle and Ryan Friedrich. Paulette grew up in Rockville Center, New York. She graduated with a teaching degree in art from the University of Buffalo and a Masters Degree in Social Work from Boston University, ultimately working in the Employee Assistance Program at Polaroid. She was deeply involved in organizations related to special needs. Paulette was also a photographer who displayed her artwork in shows and galleries. Her greatest pleasures were being with family and friends, spending time on Martha's Vineyard, and engaging in the arts. She will be remembered for her fortitude, high energy and outgoing personality. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Monday, June 17th at 2PM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be held at her late residence on Monday following burial until 7PM, continuing on Tuesday from 2PM to 6PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to TILL, Inc., 20 Eastbrook Road, Suite 201, Dedham, MA 02026 or to The MA Division, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary