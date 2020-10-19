1/1
PAULINE A. (FERULLO) KELLY
KELLY, Pauline A. (Ferullo) – Of Woburn, October 16th, at ninety-three years of age. Beloved wife of the late James E. Kelly Sr. Devoted mother of Kathleen A. Lucero and her husband, Paul, and Maureen Kelly, all of Woburn, Coco Wing, her husband Glenn of FL, Pauline K. Cuoco and her husband, John, of Boston, Susan M. Gregorio, her husband Richard, of Middleton, John F. Kelly, Rita Owens, her husband Robert, Julie A. Kelly and Michael A. Kelly, all of Woburn, and sadly the late Mary Paladino and James E. "Jimmy" Kelly Jr. Adored grandmother of twelve and cherished great-grandmother of twelve. Dear sister of Mary Mills and Dr. Robert J. Ferullo, both of Woburn, and the late Ralph A. Jr., Lewis, John M., Daniel C. Ferullo and Florence Pike. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pauline's Graveside Prayer Service at Forest Glen Cemetery, Pearl Street, Reading on Thursday, October 22nd at 11:30 a.m. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances may be made in honor of Pauline Kelly to the FSHD Society, 450 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA 02420. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Forest Glen Cemetery
