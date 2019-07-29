Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE MCLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE A. MCLAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE A. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Pauline A. Of West Roxbury, July 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late David L. and M. Phyllis (MacDonald) McLaughlin. Loving sister of the late Phyllis (McLaughlin) Buttomer and Rita (McLaughlin) Jeffries and her surviving husband Clifford. Devoted aunt of James F. Buttomer of Weymouth, David P. Buttomer of Braintree, Linda M. McCulley of Quincy, Susan D. Prue of North Waterboro, ME, Janet M. Batson of Quincy, Robert S. Buttomer of Lowell, Michael J. Dean of Charlton, Mary R. Flemming of OR, Linda M. Dean of WA, Donna L. Haffner of CA, Paul F. Dean of ID, and Terry Ann Fairchild of OH. Also survived by 27 grandnieces and nephews and 12 great-grandnieces and nephews. Retired Contracts Administrator for the Department of Mental Health. Member of the Women's Marine Association. As past President and current Board Member Pauline was instrumental in creating and preserving The Boston Trailer Park Association. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, August 1, at 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 31, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now