|
|
McLAUGHLIN, Pauline A. Of West Roxbury, July 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late David L. and M. Phyllis (MacDonald) McLaughlin. Loving sister of the late Phyllis (McLaughlin) Buttomer and Rita (McLaughlin) Jeffries and her surviving husband Clifford. Devoted aunt of James F. Buttomer of Weymouth, David P. Buttomer of Braintree, Linda M. McCulley of Quincy, Susan D. Prue of North Waterboro, ME, Janet M. Batson of Quincy, Robert S. Buttomer of Lowell, Michael J. Dean of Charlton, Mary R. Flemming of OR, Linda M. Dean of WA, Donna L. Haffner of CA, Paul F. Dean of ID, and Terry Ann Fairchild of OH. Also survived by 27 grandnieces and nephews and 12 great-grandnieces and nephews. Retired Contracts Administrator for the Department of Mental Health. Member of the Women's Marine Association. As past President and current Board Member Pauline was instrumental in creating and preserving The Boston Trailer Park Association. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, August 1, at 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 31, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019