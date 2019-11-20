|
MILMORE, Pauline A. (Coen) Of Waltham, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen M. Milmore. Mother of Sarah H. Stadtmiller (Joseph) of Framingham, Matthew S. Milmore (Charlotte) of NYC, Christopher P. Milmore of Jamaica Plain and Michael J. Milmore of Waltham. Grandmother of Hannah M. Stadtmiller. Sister of Edward A. Coen, Jr. of Beverly, Patricia T. Lynch (Harry) of Quincy, Marybeth Oster (David) of Natick, Kevin J. Coen (Donna) of Falmouth, Sheila C. Fleming (Ernest) of Andover, Anne V. Wilkens (Barry) of Lowell and Robert F. Coen (Sue Ann) of Reston, VA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Polly's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 22nd from 3 to 8 p.m. and again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019