Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE MILMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE A. (COEN) MILMORE


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE A. (COEN) MILMORE Obituary
MILMORE, Pauline A. (Coen) Of Waltham, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen M. Milmore. Mother of Sarah H. Stadtmiller (Joseph) of Framingham, Matthew S. Milmore (Charlotte) of NYC, Christopher P. Milmore of Jamaica Plain and Michael J. Milmore of Waltham. Grandmother of Hannah M. Stadtmiller. Sister of Edward A. Coen, Jr. of Beverly, Patricia T. Lynch (Harry) of Quincy, Marybeth Oster (David) of Natick, Kevin J. Coen (Donna) of Falmouth, Sheila C. Fleming (Ernest) of Andover, Anne V. Wilkens (Barry) of Lowell and Robert F. Coen (Sue Ann) of Reston, VA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Polly's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 22nd from 3 to 8 p.m. and again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -