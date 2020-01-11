Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner St
Medford, MA
PAULINE (CUTRAFELLO) ASSETTA

ASSETTA, Pauline (Cutrafello) Of Medford, formerly of Everett and Boston's West End, January 9. Beloved wife of the late Philip Assetta. Cherished daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Briguglio) Cutrafello. Dear sister of Paul Cutrafello of Medford and his late wife Dottie, the late Josephine Cutrafello, Frances DiCarlo and her husband Michael, Tina Spiriti and her husband Fred, and Mary Vatalaro and her husband Michael. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
