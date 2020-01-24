|
NELSON, Pauline B. (Jordan) Of Billerica, January 19th. Devoted mother of Jonathan E. Nelson, his significant other Yve Torrie of Medford and the late Alfred "Peta" C. Nelson, Jr. Dear sister of Robert A. Jordan, his wife Ann of North Billerica, Coralie F. Samuels of Florida, Thomas F. Jordan, his wife Sheila of West Bridgewater, Aaron L. Jordan of Wareham; sister of the late Bruce E. Jordan, the late Anthony D. Jordan and his surviving spouse Loretta, the late Lloyd O. Jordan and his surviving spouse Joan. Adored grandmother of Isabelle A. Nelson and Ivy F. Nelson. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, February 1st, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Friday evening, 4-7. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in honor of Pauline to a . www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020