Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE B. (JORDAN) NELSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE B. (JORDAN) NELSON Obituary
NELSON, Pauline B. (Jordan) Of Billerica, January 19th. Devoted mother of Jonathan E. Nelson, his significant other Yve Torrie of Medford and the late Alfred "Peta" C. Nelson, Jr. Dear sister of Robert A. Jordan, his wife Ann of North Billerica, Coralie F. Samuels of Florida, Thomas F. Jordan, his wife Sheila of West Bridgewater, Aaron L. Jordan of Wareham; sister of the late Bruce E. Jordan, the late Anthony D. Jordan and his surviving spouse Loretta, the late Lloyd O. Jordan and his surviving spouse Joan. Adored grandmother of Isabelle A. Nelson and Ivy F. Nelson. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, February 1st, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Friday evening, 4-7. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in honor of Pauline to a . www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -