PAULINE (PAPAPOSTOLOS) CARABITSES

PAULINE (PAPAPOSTOLOS) CARABITSES Obituary
CARABITSES, Pauline (Papapostolos) In her 101st year, of Hyde Park, formerly of Boston's South End, passed away on April 1, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Nicholas Carabitses. Beloved daughter of the late Anna and Peter Papapostolos. Loving mother of Thelma Kealey and her late husband Dennis of West Roxbury, and Anne Raso and her husband Charles of Dedham. Grandmother of Charles Raso and his wife Emily of Sharon. Great-grandma to Addison Elizabeth Raso. Sister of Christine Kehayes of Naples, FL, Helen Vierbickas of Orlando, FL and Koula Holmquist and her husband Donald of Montoursville, PA and the late Athena Cox, Georgia Davidson, and John Stolos. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. In 1999, Pauline was awarded the Diocesan Award in gratitude and appreciation for her many years of outstanding service in the Greek Orthodox Church. A private Funeral for immediate family members only will be held at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, Roslindale. Private burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Pauline's memory to the Hellenic Women's Benevolent Association 601 Sherman St. Canton, MA 02021. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
