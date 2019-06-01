|
COYLE, Pauline Pauline Frances Flaherty Coyle has joined her beloved husband, Edward A Coyle. Pauline passed peacefully in her home on May 30th, spending her last moments as she so frequently enjoyed in life, surrounded by her loved ones. Devoted mother to Linda M. of Canton, Edward A., Jr. & wife Trudy of VA, and Paul T., Sr & wife Laura of NH. Sister of Mary Frances, Corinne, Maureen & the late Lorraine, James & Edward. Pauline is survived by her 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces & nephews and longtime family friend, Richard Yau. The true matriarch and cornerstone of our family, she will be eternally missed and never forgotten. A Visitation will be held at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON on Monday between 4-8 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton, on Tuesday morning at 11:00. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For complete obituary and to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019