PAULINE F. MONTGOMERY


1923 - 2020
MONTGOMERY, Pauline F. Born Feb. 21, 1923 in Boston, MA to John F. and Pauline (Bailey) Montgomery. Predeceased by brother John F., Jr. She was brought up in Jamaica Plain with many close cousins and extended family. Survived by 6 loving nieces Susan Wright, Janet O'Neill, Joan Brown and Tracy Callahan of Holbrook, Donna Mercer and Margaret Fratus, both of Florida. Pauline was a healthy 97 right up to when she caught COVID-19 while living in Covington, Louisiana. Her life's work of helping underprivileged children took her there over 50 years ago. She is sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral arrangements were by E.J. Fielding Funeral Home of COVINGTON and she was interred in St. Joseph's Abbey Cemetery in Covington, Louisiana.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
