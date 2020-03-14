|
REDDING, Pauline F. (Durno) Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, at 95, following a period of declining health. She was born in Brookline on August 5, 1924, the daughter of the late William W. Durno and Mary C. (Andrews) Durno. Predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Redding and her daughter, Robin Dale Redding; sister, Dorothy Cail, and brothers, Joseph Durno and William Durno. She is survived by her daughters, Janet S. Moriarty (Edward Moriarty) and Pamela J. Bretschneider (Andy Bretschneider); her four grandchildren, Sean E. Moriarty (Christy Moriarty), Kimberly R. Cahill (Colin Cahill), Todd Moriarty, and Matthew R. Bretschneider (Maggie G. Kuch); three great-grandchildren: Sarah Anne Burns, Megan Moriarty, and Riley Moriarty; her brother, David Durno, and her sister, Susan Barrett; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Graduated from Brookline High School at age 17; she was a star softball player, invited during WWII to be part of the All-American Girls Professional League (League of Their Own) as a shortstop, but went to work in Washington, DC. She met and married Robert "Bob" Redding after the war and raised their girls in Metrowest. Bob was injured during the war and they both became very active in the DAV, for which he served as State Commander. Pauline worked in retail until she was 80 years old. She dedicated herself to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and helping others: Natick Service Council, DAV Auxiliary (commemorated for 40 years of service), and SMOC. She passionately loved Slots at Foxwoods, Bingo, the Red Sox and Patriots, and travelled extensively with her sister, Dorothy. Pauline will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. For online tributes and information about a Celebration of Life for Pauline, visit McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of FRAMINGHAM, www.mccarthyfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory can be made to: MetroWest Humane Society, or DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020