PAULINE FINN (DUNN) LANATA

LANATA, Pauline Finn "Pommie" (Dunn) Of Westwood, died June 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Gregory Finn and the late Robert L. Lanata. Loving mother of Gregory Finn, Jr. and his wife Gail of Norwood, Jon Finn and his wife Juli of Whitman, and the late Donna Nagle and her husband Gene of Woburn. Loving stepmother to Robert's children. Doting grandmother to Kelly Barker and her husband James, Courtney Finn and her significant other Moise Rene, Steven Finn, Ashley Finn and step-grandchildren Ava and Annabelle Morgan. Cherished great-grandmother to Madison Barker, Mckenna Barker and Arabelle Rene. She was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to current health concerns, the Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline's memory to the at Holden-Dunn-Lawler

Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
