PAULINE (SPARICIO) GIANNELLI

PAULINE (SPARICIO) GIANNELLI Obituary
GIANNELLI, Pauline (Sparicio) Of Woburn, formerly of Melrose, May 26. Age 93. Wife of the late Mario M. Giannelli. Mother of Mark Giannelli and his wife Susan of Wakefield, and Ann Giannelli of Stratham, NH. Sister of Frank Sparicio and his wife Nancy of Naples, FL. Also survived by 2 nieces and one nephew. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Services were private. Public Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to St Charles Borromeo Church, 8 Summer St., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
