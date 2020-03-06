Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Wellesley, MA
View Map
LYNG, Pauline Gorman Of Wellesley, March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Lyng and the late James Gorman. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY on Tuesday, March 10, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Monday, 5-8pm in the Funeral Home. Complete notice on Sunday. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020
