LYNG, Pauline Gorman Of Wellesley, March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Lyng and the late James Gorman. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY on Tuesday, March 10, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Monday, 5-8pm in the Funeral Home. Complete notice on Sunday. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020