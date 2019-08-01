|
CERULLI, Pauline J. (Capone) Age 91, a lifelong resident of Winchester, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giro E. Cerulli. Dear sister of the late Joseph Capone and his late wife Grace of Winchester. Loving aunt of Maryanne Barron and her husband Stephen of Winchester, Deborah Mullen and her husband Bill of East Wakefield, NH, Regina Capone and her fiancé James Gray of Woburn, and the late Wayne A. and Joseph P. Capone. Dear great-aunt of Melissa Giamberardino and her husband Bernie of Woburn, Nicole Pandolph of Winchester, Stephanie Forgett and her husband Gerard of Methuen, Stephen Barron and his wife Tara of Winthrop. Pauline is further survived by 7 great-great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Monday, Aug. 5 from 9:30-10:30AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Baystate Branch, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019