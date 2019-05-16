LEVINE, Pauline Formerly of Natick, MA, now of Spring Hill, FL, died one day short of her 97th birthday, on May 3, 2019.She leaves two children: David of Newburyport, MA and Barbara of South Natick, MA. A daughter, Debra, predeceased her in 1988, as did her husband Phil in 2010, after 68 years of marriage. Two grandchildren are Seth Levine from St. Petersburg, FL, and Joshua Levine of Tahoe, CA. Her great-grandchild, Jakob, is at college in Seattle.



Polly was born in Brookline, MA, and attended Brookline schools. She married Philip Levine in 1942, and they settled in Natick, MA, until 1982 when they moved to Spring Hill, FL.



As a child, Polly danced with several performing ballet schools four days a week and had been invited to join the Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company by Edward Villela. She continued to pursue her love of dance performance in a variety of community-based theater activities. She shifted her passion for movement to Yoga later in life, and continued a regular Yoga practice until shortly before her death. A stellar baker and expert knitter, her other strong interests included gardening, reading, learning, and multiple volunteer activities. She and Phil helped to found



Temples in Framingham, MA (Beth Am), and in Spring Hill, FL (Beth David). She remained a very active Temple member throughout her life.



A vibrant, curious, interested, adventurous and courageous woman, she will be greatly missed by both family and many, many friends. Services will be held in June, in Florida.



Donations may be made to Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill, FL 34609, or to a . Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019