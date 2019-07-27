|
CALLAHAN, Pauline M. Age 97, a longtime Boston resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Marion Manor in South Boston. She was born on January 23, 1922, in Boston, a daughter of the late John T. Callahan and the late Mary E. (Harrington) Callahan. She was raised and educated in Newton and later Brookline. She was a graduate of The Dana Hall School in Wellesley and furthered her education at Wellesley College, graduating with a degree in business administration. In 1944 she began her career within her family business, Archer Rubber Company in Milford. She worked alongside her father and her brother for over 25 years before her retirement. Pauline enjoyed reading and spending time with her family of friends within her former residence, the Blackstone Building. She also loved traveling, especially to Ireland. She was predeceased by her brother and business partner, the late John T. Callahan who passed away in 2013 and her sister, the late Mary P. Callahan who passed away just last week. Visiting Hours: On Monday, July 29. You are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Cardinal William O'Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114. Procession will follow for burial at Holyhood Cemetery in Chestnut Hill. McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland St., Lowell 978-458-6816 www.mcdonoughfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019