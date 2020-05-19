|
D'AURORA, Pauline M. (McKinnon) Of Walpole, formerly of North Reading, May 16th after a courageous battle with Covid-19. Beloved wife of the late Carmen D'Aurora. Loving mother of Dina Zoob and her husband Sam of East Walpole. Adored Nana of Alexis and Jordan. Sister of Sharon Romano and her husband Ronald of FL. Daughter of the late Anne Steffe. Daughter-in-law of Rosa D'Aurora and her late husband Biagio. Sister-in-law of Anthony D'Aurora and his wife Mary of Woburn, Ben Iacono of Newburyport and the late Frank D'Aurora and Maria Iacono. Best friend of Sandra McGoldrick and her husband Donnie of Somerville. Pauline is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Pauline worked for over 40 years at Winter Hill Bank in Somerville starting as a teller and with hard work and determination achieved the title of Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.
Pauline was the most generous, kind, selfless and strong woman you could ever meet. She loved her family with every ounce of her being and loved spending time with her grandkids every chance she could. Everyone of her family and friends knew they could depend on Pauline to be there, help, guide and when needed, advise. She was always just a call away. All that knew Pauline will miss her love, smile and compassion.
Due to the current restrictions in place all services are being privately held. Pauline will be laid to rest with her husband Carmen who sadly passed away less than a month ago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline's name to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at https://donate3.cancer.org/ Arrangements under the direction of Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020