|
|
HOOVER, Pauline M. (Munro) Of Lexington, June 23, 2019. Wife of the late Richard W. Hoover. Mother of Richard W. Hoover, Jr. and his wife Candice of Bradford, Alan M. Hoover and his wife Katherine of Sandwich, and Carole H. Goldfarb and her husband Scott of Stoneham. Predeceased by brothers, John Munro, Jr., Barton Munro, and sister, Barbara Lamson. Pauline is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Avery, David, Karlyn, Channing, and Kendall. Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother as well as a gifted artist and Illustrator. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049, or online at www.heart.org/donate Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019