Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
PREZIOSO, Pauline M. (Labate) Of Saugus, age 96, August 5th. Wife of the late Joseph J. Prezioso. Loving mother of Joseph J. Prezioso, Jr. & his wife Jan of Everett, Paula Diver & her husband Douglas of Meredith, NH and Daniel R. Prezioso & his wife Cindy of Saugus. Beloved grandmother of 9 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Connie Smith of Revere & the late Angie, Pat, Lena, Josie, & Joanne. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by a mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at noon. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the of MA at www.alz.org/manh or Children's Hospital Boston at www.childrenshospital.org For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
