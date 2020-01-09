|
STUART, Pauline M. "Polly" Of Woburn, Jan. 7, age 96. Mother of Kim M. Bolton of Melrose, and the late Ronald Lee Bolton. Stepmother of Martha "Marti" (Stuart) Szatkowski of Bourne. Grandmother of Tristan Bolton of Danville, CA, and Nathaniel Bolton of Watertown, both formerly of Gloucester. Sister of Judith Fiorilla of AZ, Edmund "Ed" Garden of Canton, the late Douglas W. Garden, the late John Garden, the late Donald Garden, the late Elizabeth "Bette" Garden, the late Eleanor S. Golden, and the late Delores Diane Barry. Interment will take place at a date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Perkins school for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, www.perkins.org Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020