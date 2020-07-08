Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
PAULINE O. (WALKER) SHANKS

PAULINE O. (WALKER) SHANKS Obituary
SHANKS, Pauline O. (Walker) Of Lexington, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Laurence H. Shanks. Loving mother of Melanie Shanks of Mattapan and Darryl L. Shanks and his wife Peggy Rameau of Pembroke Pines, FL. Devoted sister of John Walker of Lynn, Edwin Walker of Medford, Victor Walker of Brockton, George Walker of Omaha, Nebraska, and Ethel Kirkman of Everett. Pauline is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Jasmine, Donte, and Mariah, and by nieces and nephews, including Dawn, Elise, Andrea, Viki, Edwin, and Chris.

Pauline was a Registered Nurse; she both taught nursing and practiced at various hospitals in the Boston area. She enjoyed gardening, travelling, vacationing summers in Newport Rhode Island. She was a lover of Jazz and Rhythm & Blues music. Pauline was a woman of family and faith, and taught the Bible both at Sacred Heart Church in Lexington and at Grace Chapel in Lexington.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 11 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON at 10:30am. Visitation immediately prior to the service from 9am to 10:30am. Donations in her memory may be made to the . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.

Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020
