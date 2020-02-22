Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE POTTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE "POLLY" (STRACHAN) POTTS


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE "POLLY" (STRACHAN) POTTS Obituary
POTTS, Pauline "Polly" (Strachan) Age 89, of Quincy, formerly of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Friday, February  21, 2020. She was born December 19, 1930 and is the daughter of the late Douglas M. Strachan, Sr. and the late Caroline E. Strachan.  Dedicated and caring wife of 71 years to the late John E. Potts, Sr., deceased May 1, 2018. Wonderful mother of John E. Potts, Jr. of Franklin and his wife Janet of Mendon, MA, James D. Potts and his wife Cheryl of Delray Beach, FL, Cynthia Potts Meloski of Quincy, and her husband Paul of Medfield, Beverly Potts Osborn and her husband Chet of Hingham. Cherished Nana of Ryan Potts and his wife Stephanie of Amesbury, Sarah Potts and her husband Jonathan Dorr of Mendon, Lisa Urrutia and her husband Eric of Rockland, Amy Meloski of Quincy, Leslie Osborn Spada and her husband Matthew of Hingham, Chesley "Chet" Osborn of Roslindale and Douglas Osborn of Cambridge. Cherished great-grandmother  to Jack Dorr & Liam Dorr of Mendon, Caiden Urrutia & Cameron Urrutia of Rockland, Desmond Potts & Everly Potts of Amesbury. Dear sister to the late Douglas M. Strachan, Jr. of Hyde Park, the late Janet Lee  Strachan Ashworth of Meriden, CT and the late Carol Marie Strachan Brackett of Meriden, CT. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Polly and John Potts will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 PM at The Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

View the online memorial for Pauline "Polly" (Strachan) POTTS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -