POTTS, Pauline "Polly" (Strachan) Age 89, of Quincy, formerly of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born December 19, 1930 and is the daughter of the late Douglas M. Strachan, Sr. and the late Caroline E. Strachan. Dedicated and caring wife of 71 years to the late John E. Potts, Sr., deceased May 1, 2018. Wonderful mother of John E. Potts, Jr. of Franklin and his wife Janet of Mendon, MA, James D. Potts and his wife Cheryl of Delray Beach, FL, Cynthia Potts Meloski of Quincy, and her husband Paul of Medfield, Beverly Potts Osborn and her husband Chet of Hingham. Cherished Nana of Ryan Potts and his wife Stephanie of Amesbury, Sarah Potts and her husband Jonathan Dorr of Mendon, Lisa Urrutia and her husband Eric of Rockland, Amy Meloski of Quincy, Leslie Osborn Spada and her husband Matthew of Hingham, Chesley "Chet" Osborn of Roslindale and Douglas Osborn of Cambridge. Cherished great-grandmother to Jack Dorr & Liam Dorr of Mendon, Caiden Urrutia & Cameron Urrutia of Rockland, Desmond Potts & Everly Potts of Amesbury. Dear sister to the late Douglas M. Strachan, Jr. of Hyde Park, the late Janet Lee Strachan Ashworth of Meriden, CT and the late Carol Marie Strachan Brackett of Meriden, CT. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Polly and John Potts will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 PM at The Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020