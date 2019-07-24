Home

Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
Phoenix, MA
PAULINE R. (POIRIER) ALLEN


1932 - 2019
PAULINE R. (POIRIER) ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, Pauline R. (Poirier) Age 87, beloved Mother and Mémère, passed away at her home in Sun City, Arizona on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A Graveside Memorial Service is planned for August 9th at 9:00 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona. Pauline was born on April 15th, 1932 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Omer and Loretta (Marsolais) Poirier. She graduated from Our Lady of Pity Catholic High School in 1950, married the late Richard (Dick) Allen in 1956 and had four children. She is survived by her four children: Rhonda, Kimberly, Richard, and Kendra; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Thérèse and Adele; and a brother, George. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, Arizona 85014.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
